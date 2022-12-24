 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Ted Sarandos likely to get stock options, salary boost as Netflix reintroduces bonuses for top- execs: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Netflix's board has brought back performance linked bonuses for its top executives, wherein the company's top management will get employee stock options and a boost in their pay in 2023 upon meeting goals set by the board.

Representative image

Netflix plans to reintroduce bonuses for its top executives in 2023, which were suspended for the past few years. The streaming giant disclosed the salary packages set by its board in an SEC filing on December 23.

A report by Variety suggests that Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ pay package for next year will get a total potential payout of $40 million — which would match his 2022 compensation plan.

The co-CEO and chairman,Reed Hastings is also likely to receive a compensation package with a salary of $650,000 and stock options worth approximately $34 million.

Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify the report.

Also Read: Netflix to let more subscribers preview content from early next year: Report

Sarandos' salary will go from $20 million this year to $3 million in 2023; at the same time, the Netflix co-CEO will also become eligible for a new $17 million performance bonus next year. Additionally he is also going to receive $20 million worth of stock options.