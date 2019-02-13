Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech platform smallcase raises $8 mn in Series A Funding from Sequoia India

smallcase Technologies, the Bengaluru-based company which operates platforms for individual investors to invest in portfolios of stocks & ETFs with their existing demat accounts, announced that it has raised $8 million from leading investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Online tech platform smallcase Technologies has announced that it has recieved USD 8 million Series A funding led by Sequoia India, with participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, Straddle Capital, Beenext Pte Ltd, WEH Ventures & DSP Adiko.

smallcase Technologies, the Bengaluru-based company which operates platforms for individual investors to invest in portfolios of stocks & ETFs (called smallcases) with their existing demat accounts, announced that it has raised USD8 million from leading investors.

“We are building smallcases as a new investment instrument class that helps you take portfolio exposure to stocks & ETFs while having no expense ratio, making them cost-effective. Since the underlying securities are held in the investor’s demat account, they have complete control & transparency into their investments. Our goal is to make smallcases the preferred investment option of the modern investor.” says Vasanth Kamath, CEO, and co-founder, smallcase Technologies.

smallcases are currently available on 5 of the largest & fastest growing brokerages including HDFC Securities, Zerodha, AxisDirect, Edelweiss & 5Paisa, and more partnerships are in the pipeline. Since the launch of the smallcases Platform in July 2016, a total user base of 2.5 lakh investors has transacted over Rs. 2000 crores through smallcases.

related news

“As retail participation in equity investments grows in India, investors are increasingly looking for easy to understand, transparent, low-cost investment products,” said Harshjit Sethi, Principal, Sequoia Capital India Advisors. “Sequoia India is excited to partner early with them, working with smallcase as it pioneers a new way to invest in equity markets, and grows rapidly on the back of its partnerships with top brokerages in India.”

The smallcase team of Vasanth, Anugrah and Rohan are building an innovative set of equity investment products that will shape the choices of the next generation of public market investors”, said Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner, Blume Ventures. “By creating simplicity and transparency for direct investors, investment advisors and brokerage houses to offer low-cost equity investing, they've quietly risen to $100s of millions of portfolio construction in a short period. We hope to see them at the forefront of equity market development. We are happy to see Sequoia join the journey."

Deepak Gupta, Founding Partner, WEH Ventures also commented, "India's investors need better ways to invest via transparent, low-cost, easy to use products. smallcase is on a mission to fulfill this need, and we are delighted to back them on this journey."
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.