Tech Mahindra to up US/Europe hiring: CEO

Tech Mahindra, India's fifth-largest software services provider, will increase local hiring in the United States and Europe as it seeks to become a more international partner to its customers, Chief Executive CP Gurnani said.

"I strongly believe that any company that only depends on the India-centric outsourcing model is only counting days," Gurnani told Reuters in Davos on Tuesday. Tech Mahindra, part of India's USD 15.9 billion Mahindra group, has opened centres in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

"We've all reached a size and scale; some of us have clearly had to become a lot more international," Gurnani said.