you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra and i2Chain collaborate to leverage next gen technologies

Tech Mahindra and i2Chain will offer a blockchain-based cybersecurity application to customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tech Mahindra Ltd., announced a strategic collaboration with i2Chain Inc., a San Francisco-based startup, leveraging next gen technologies to secure customer information and data assets.

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and i2Chain will offer a blockchain-based cybersecurity application to customers that is easy to use and provides information owners with an unprecedented level of control as to how, when and where other users can access their information, with the potential to substantially reduce the frequency and costs of security incidents. It enables enterprises and users to secure, share and transact with integrity and confidence, and is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant. The application also makes “chained” information and identity tamperproof, and records all actions taken against a file in an immutable blockchain, fully accessible to support audits and forensics.

Vivek Agarwal, Head of Corporate Development and Portfolio Companies, Tech Mahindra, said, “The size and volume of data enabled with the advent of 5G networks presents a challenge for enterprises to provide cost effective data security at the speed of business. I am excited to see that i2Chain can be leveraged as a strategic tool to secure high speed and high-volume information transactions especially in highly regulated industries including Finance, Media & Telecom, and Healthcare.”

Tech Mahindra will also provide consulting and other professional services, for the planning, deployment and ongoing support of the application to the users.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader – Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “This collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra to offer its customers across industries, an innovative and intuitive application to secure enterprise information and data assets through its entire life cycle. As part of the TechMNxt charter, we are actively building a partner ecosystem and leveraging next gen technologies to empower our customers to address their underserviced and unaddressed needs. Our strategic partnership with i2Chain is an important step in this direction.”

Ajay Jotwani, Cofounder and CEO, i2Chain, said, “We are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, a Forbes Top 100 Digital Company, with a sterling reputation for service, innovation and technology leadership. We are very excited about the solution we can offer to our mutual clients to help them secure information end-to-end while taking a very positive step into blockchain-based solutions for their businesses.”
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

