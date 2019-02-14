Tech Data launches Cloud Solutions Factory

Tech Data has announced the launch of Cloud Solutions Factory, a new global portfolio of end-to-end cloud solutions. The new offering features a host of click-to-run solutions developed by leveraging Tech Data’s ecosystem of vendors to deliver specific business outcomes ranging from core infrastructure and data protection to the internet of things and analytics.

The portfolio of integrated, packaged “click-to-run” solutions are designed for simple, fast deployment. Solutions range from core infrastructure and data protection to the internet of things and analytics.

“In launching Cloud Solutions Factory, our focus has been on enabling our partners to deliver business outcomes with solutions that are immediately ready to deploy,” said Sergio Farache, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Innovation, Cloud and M&A, at Tech Data.

“Cloud solution design and implementation can be a complex and lengthy process, so all our offerings are pre-configured, validated and tested, and deployments are monitored by Tech Data. The result is a suite of reliable solutions that help our partners reduce costs, maximize efficiency and drive competitive differentiation,” he added.

As businesses navigate the challenges of digital transformation, they are increasingly investing in cloud solutions to achieve a host of business outcomes. For the first time, cloud infrastructure sales surpassed revenue for traditional non-cloud IT environments in the third quarter of 2018, according to IDC1.

Tech Data Cloud Solutions Factory enables partners to keep up with this demand by adding differentiated solutions to their portfolios while reducing cost, implementation risk and time to market.

The Tech Data Cloud Solutions Factory includes a broad set of IT and business solutions practices. These are created by integrating licenses, services and third-party components and include core infrastructure, application innovation, and data protection, among others.

Through a solutions practice, Tech Data enables partners to think and sell based on customers’ business outcomes. Each practice combines a logical set of click-to-run solutions, services, and independent software vendors.

The Tech Data Solutions Factory will add a variety of vendors going forward. Some of the initial partners include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Red Hat, NetApp, Veeam, Autodesk and many others.