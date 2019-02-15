TCS, World Economic Forum equip 6.4 million people with digital skills

Tata Consultancy Services has announced significant momentum in its partnership with the World Economic Forum and its 'Closing the Skills Gap' coalition. Launched in 2017 with the goal of re-skilling or up-skilling 10 million people in the global workforce by 2020, the initiative has secured pledges from leading international businesses to retrain 17.2 million people to date, of which 6.4 million people have already been trained.

“Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum is driving systemic change to empower people with 21st-century skills to participate in new opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, Tata Consultancy Services.“We are proud of the transformative impact of Closing the Skills Gap and encourage more businesses and countries to join this collective effort to realize the vision of a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

'Closing the Skills Gap' has established global and national platforms to address critically needed skills to re-shape education and training for the future. TCS created a dedicated online platform that enabled several leading companies such as Nokia, Barclays, British Telecom, and Mercer, to make measurable commitments to skills development, share insights, and offer best practices.

“The new world of work in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is rapidly becoming a lived reality for millions of global workers and companies. The inherent opportunities for positive outcomes for workers, the economy and society are enormous, yet crucially depend on bold action from all concerned stakeholders to instigate reform in education and training systems to prepare workforces for the skills of the future,” said Saadia Zahidi, Member of the World Economic Forum’s Managing Board and Head of its Centre for the New Economy and Society.

“The Forum’s partnership with TCS on the Closing the Skills Gap project is one important step in catalyzing such action,” he added.