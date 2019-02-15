Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS, World Economic Forum equip 6.4 million people with digital skills

‘Closing the Skills Gap,’ a Partnership Between the World Economic Forum and TCS, aims to train a total 17.2 million professionals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Consultancy Services has announced significant momentum in its partnership with the World Economic Forum and its 'Closing the Skills Gap' coalition. Launched in 2017 with the goal of re-skilling or up-skilling 10 million people in the global workforce by 2020, the initiative has secured pledges from leading international businesses to retrain 17.2 million people to date, of which 6.4 million people have already been trained.

“Our collaboration with the World Economic Forum is driving systemic change to empower people with 21st-century skills to participate in new opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said Surya Kant, President, North America, UK and Europe, Tata Consultancy Services.“We are proud of the transformative impact of Closing the Skills Gap and encourage more businesses and countries to join this collective effort to realize the vision of a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.”

'Closing the Skills Gap' has established global and national platforms to address critically needed skills to re-shape education and training for the future. TCS created a dedicated online platform that enabled several leading companies such as Nokia, Barclays, British Telecom, and Mercer, to make measurable commitments to skills development, share insights, and offer best practices.

“The new world of work in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is rapidly becoming a lived reality for millions of global workers and companies. The inherent opportunities for positive outcomes for workers, the economy and society are enormous, yet crucially depend on bold action from all concerned stakeholders to instigate reform in education and training systems to prepare workforces for the skills of the future,” said Saadia Zahidi, Member of the World Economic Forum’s Managing Board and Head of its Centre for the New Economy and Society.

related news

“The Forum’s partnership with TCS on the Closing the Skills Gap project is one important step in catalyzing such action,” he added.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #TCS #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.