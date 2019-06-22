App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS to open centre in Patna, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

The Union IT minister, who also holds Communications and Electronics portfolio, announced it on his twitter handle after meeting Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on June 22 announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to start a major centre in Patna.

The Union IT minister, who also holds Communications and Electronics portfolio, announced it on his twitter handle after meeting Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in New Delhi.

"Chairman of Tata Sons Shri N Chandrasekaran met me today. We had an enriching discussion on India's digital future. I am delighted that soon TCS is starting a major centre in Patna. Investment by India's largest IT company in Bihar should promote IT investments in the state," he tweeted.

Close

The move will attract other IT companies to set up their centers in the state, he added.

Both Prasad and Chandrasekaran discussed about various issues relating to India's digital sector and exchanged new ideas shaping a brighter digital future for the country, a statement issued by Prasad's office said.

First Published on Jun 22, 2019 07:25 pm

#Business #Companies #India #TCS

