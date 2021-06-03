TCS targets net zero emissions by 2030

TCS is likely to cross the 5 lakh or half a million employee headcount milestone in the next few months, cementing its position as the country's biggest private sector employer.

TCS, India's largest software exporter by sales, said it plans to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent by 2025 and achieve zero net emissions by 2030.

It will meet these goals by adding more green buildings, reducing IT systems power usage and by using its platform TCS Clever Energy, which leverages IoT, machine learning and AI to optimise energy consumption across campuses.

"Our net zero goal underlines our renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. To curb emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, all organisations will have to reimagine existing business models and aim for sustainable growth," TCS COO NG Subramaniam said.

He added that it will also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future.

The new reduction goal was set after the organisation achieved their previous target of reducing their carbon footprint by half by the year 2020. In FY2021 TCS’ footprint was lower than 61.06% compared to baseline year of FY2008 across scope 1 and scope 2.

According to a press note, TCS will continue its efforts in water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives. The company has also eliminated the use of single-use plastic across all their campuses and ensured recycling of all recyclable plastic waste.

TCS’ environmental footprint was reduced significantly in FY2021 due to lockdown and large scale switch to remote work from home arrangements resulted in 97% of employees working from home through the entire year. Due to this, the company’s absolute energy consumption came down by 46.6% and absolute carbon footprint by 48.8%.

It had also spelt out a 25*25 policy post the pandemic, where only 25 percent of its employees will work from offices by 2025.