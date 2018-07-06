App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCS shares gain nearly 2%, m-cap rises by Rs 12,099 crore

The company's stock gained 1.68 percent to settle at Rs 1,913.30 -- its lifetime high -- on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 2 percent to Rs 1,920.30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose by nearly 2 percent today, adding Rs 12,099.29 crore to its market valuation ahead of its June quarter results on Tuesday.

The company's stock gained 1.68 percent to settle at Rs 1,913.30 -- its lifetime high -- on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 2 percent to Rs 1,920.30.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 1.73 percent to close at Rs 1,912.95.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 12,099.29 crore to Rs 7,32,521.29 crore (USD 106 billion).

In terms of equity volume, 2.11 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 37 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.