TCS shares gain nearly 2%, m-cap rises by Rs 12,099 crore

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose by nearly 2 percent today, adding Rs 12,099.29 crore to its market valuation ahead of its June quarter results on Tuesday.

The company's stock gained 1.68 percent to settle at Rs 1,913.30 -- its lifetime high -- on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 2 percent to Rs 1,920.30.

On the NSE, shares of the company jumped 1.73 percent to close at Rs 1,912.95.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 12,099.29 crore to Rs 7,32,521.29 crore (USD 106 billion).

In terms of equity volume, 2.11 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 37 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.