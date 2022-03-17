English
    TCS reappoints Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO for five years

    Ganapathy Subramaniam has been reappointed as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of TCS from February 21, 2022, to May 19, 2024, as per the retirement age policy of the Company.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 17, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said in a regulatory filing on March 17 that its board has reappointed Rajesh Gopinathan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from February 21, 2022, to February 20, 2027 and Ganapathy Subramaniam as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director from February 21, 2022, to May 19, 2024, as per the retirement age policy of the Company.

    "The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on January 12, 2017, had appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a period of five years with effect from February 21, 2017, to February 20, 2022," the filing said.

    Rajesh Gopinathan has been the CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services since February 2017. Under his leadership, TCS had strengthened its position with the revenues increasing from $17.6 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2017, to $22.2 billion in the financial year ended March 31, 2021. During the aforesaid period, the company’s market capitalisation increased to Rs 14.19 trillion (equivalent to $190 billion), the company said.

    N Ganapathy Subramaniam too has been associated with TCS since February 2017 as the COO and ED. He has been “instrumental in guiding the company’s transformation towards enterprise agility, excellence, and rigor in operations, risk, and compliance, enterprise security besides strategic deployment of infrastructure and resources during the past years”, TCS added.

    Members have been requested to consider the reappointment of both the COO and the CEO by April 16, 2022.

    Tata Consultancy Services has engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to provide remote e-voting facilities to its members. The remote e-voting will commence at 9.00 am (IST) on March 18, 2022, and end at 5.00 pm (IST) on April 16, 2022.

    Shares of TCS settled 0.57 percent higher at Rs 3,675.20 apiece on the BSE on March 17.
