TCS Q1 beats expectations with 6% QoQ jump in net profit to Rs 7,340 crore

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software services company, on Tuesday reported a 6.3 percent sequential rise in net profit in its quarter ended June 30, beating analyst expectations helped by strong execution led by high growth in its energy and utilities vertical.

The company said net profit in the first quarter is Rs 7,340 crore compared to Rs 7,014.3 crore that analysts had estimated in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 6.8 percent sequentially to Rs 34,261 crore, meeting the average expectation of Rs 34,005.6 crore according to a Reuters poll.

In the March quarter, TCS reported net profit of Rs 6,904 crore, while revenue stood at Rs 32,075 crore.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The company said a rebound in its BFSI and retail verticals led to higher growth in its North America market.

In a conference post declaration of results, CEO and MD, Rajesh Gopinathan said, "Last quarter, we said that we were seeing early signs of demand uptick coming from BFSI, those early signs have been capitalised by us."

He added that the 3.7 percent growth in BFSI does not include TCS' large platform wins. Including large platform wins, TCS said, BFSI growth in the first quarter was 5.6 percent.

Growth in North America in the first quarter was 7 percent annually compared to a 4.9 percent growth in the previous quarter. North America revenue rose 3.7 percent sequentially.

Operating margin for the quarter is 25 percent marginally lower than the 25.4 percent it posted in the previous quarter.

Analysts had expected a margin decline due to the impact of wage hikes, increased visa costs and local investments in hiring local talent at the client side. The impact was expected to be partially offset by a weaker rupee.

Digital revenue rose 44.8 percent (YoY) to 25 percent from the 23.8 percent that the company posted in the fourth quarter. TCS, like all major players in the IT sector, is focusing on increasing its digital business, which has shown an upward trajectory in the past few quarters.

Attrition during the quarter stood at 10.9 percent, marginally lower from 11 percent in the March quarter.

TCS shares closed 0.56 percent lower at Rs 1,877 on the BSE on Tuesday ahead of the results.