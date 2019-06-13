App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS pays 103 employees Rs 1 crore or more: Report

This number rose from 91 who earned similar compensation in FY17 and excludes salaries drawn by the CEO, COO, and internationally-based executives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) paid 103 employees an annual compensation of Rs 1 crore or more in FY19, as per an Economic Times report.

This number, which consisted of quite a few who began their careers with the company, rose from 91 employees in FY17. The data excluded salaries drawn by CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, COO NG Subramaniam, and internationally-based executives. The compensation data included salary, allowances, cash incentive, the monetary value of perquisites as per Income Tax Rules and the company’s contribution to provident and superannuation fund.

Among the topmost earners, Life Sciences, healthcare and public services head Debashis Ghosh earned over Rs 4.7 crore; business and technology services head Krishnan Ramanujam took home more than Rs 4.1 crore; banking, financial services and insurance business head K Krithivasan earned over Rs 4.3 crore; chief technology officer K Ananth Krishnan got more than Rs 3.5 crore. Additionally, the former head of retail and consumer products Pratik Pal, who has since shifted to Tata Sons, drew over Rs 4.3 crore.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the report, and TCS did not respond to ET’s queries regarding the matter.

The paper also noted that TCS's oldest employee to be paid Rs 1 crore annually is 72-year-old Barinda Sanyal, the company's vice president of finance.

In comparison, 60 Infosys employees earned salaries over Rs 1.02 crore, inclusive of a stock component which increased variability.

 

 

First Published on Jun 13, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #Employees #salary #TCS

