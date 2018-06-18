TCS opens its third delivery centre in France

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday opened its new delivery centre in Suresnes, France, its third in the country.

The delivery centre, which is located in the Parisian region, can accommodate up to 230 employees. The Suresnes centre is the third after one each in Lille and Poitiers, continuing with TCS's efforts to support national brands in the French economy.

“The inauguration of the Paris center is the latest example of TCS’s commitment to the French market, where we have strengthened our presence in recent years to support customers in this post-digital era. The region stands at an incredibly exciting point in technological history, and as Europe’s third largest IT services market we are perfectly placed to ensure TCS’ innovative solutions can help French businesses grow and transform in the Business 4.0 era. We look forward to continuing our support of French companies as they become both more competitive and agile; and collectively making a valuable contribution to the country’s economy in the process, ” said Rammohan Gourneni, TCS France Country Head, in a statement.

TCS set up operations in France in 1992. It bought its then representative and exclusive partner in the region, TKS in 2006. The acquisition laid the foundation for TCS’ long-term strategic growth into Europe’s third largest IT services market, and was followed by the opening of a first delivery center in Lille in 2012. TCS acquired French IT services firm Alti in 2013, and opened a second delivery center in 2014 in Poitiers. In two years TCS doubled the number of employees at this center, it said in a statement.

Over the past five years, TCS' growth in France has been strengthened by the development of the business sector, and the signing of major contracts with French multi-national customers. For example, TCS and BNP Paribas Securities Services joined forces to transform the asset servicing sector with TCS’ blockchain Quartz technology.

More recently, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has also partnered with TCS to accelerate the digital transformation of its product portfolio and make these cloud-enabled, fully IP-centric and virtualised.

With French President Emmanuel Macron recently outlining his strategy to invest EUR 1.5 billion in artificial intelligence over the next four years, TCS sees a good growth opportunity for itself in the region, the company said.