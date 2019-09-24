TCS launches BaNCS Cloud for FIs to automate asset servicing

It is targeted at custodians, broker dealers, asset managers and investment and private banks, TCS said in a statement.
Tata Consultancy Services announced on September 24 the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing, which it said automates the servicing of all classes of assets across all markets.
It is targeted at custodians, broker dealers, asset managers and investment and private banks, TCS said in a statement.Taking advantage of greater standardisation and the increased appetite for shared systems, operations and infrastructure in the asset servicing industry, the platform provides end-to-end business operations management capability, while "enhancing business agility, simplifying operations and future-proofing the enterprise," the company claimed.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:48 pm