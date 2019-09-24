App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 02:00 PM IST

TCS launches BaNCS Cloud for FIs to automate asset servicing

It is targeted at custodians, broker dealers, asset managers and investment and private banks, TCS said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services announced on September 24 the launch of the TCS BaNCS Cloud for asset servicing, which it said automates the servicing of all classes of assets across all markets.

Taking advantage of greater standardisation and the increased appetite for shared systems, operations and infrastructure in the asset servicing industry, the platform provides end-to-end business operations management capability, while "enhancing business agility, simplifying operations and future-proofing the enterprise," the company claimed.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Companies #India #TCS

