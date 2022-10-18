English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Taxman raid rocks J Kumar Infra shares

    The construction and engineering firm added that it has extended full cooperation and support in the search proceedings

    Moneycontrol News
    October 18, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

    The Income Tax Department raided offices and promoters residences of J Kumar Infraprojects from October 11-17, the company informed indices on October 18, the news knocking down shares by over five percent to Rs 225 apiece.

    The construction and engineering firm added that it has extended full cooperation and support in the search proceedings.

    Yes Securities expects J Kumar to report a net profit of Rs 48 crore for the September quarter, up 16.8 percent year-on-year and down 22.5 percent sequentially.

    Net sales are expected to increase 30.7 percent year on year to Rs 882.3 crore (a sequential decline of 11.2 percent).

    Core profit is likely to fall 250 percent year on year to Rs. 121.8 crore, a sequential decline of 33 percent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Income Tax Department #J Kumar Infra
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.