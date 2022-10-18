Taxman raid rocks J Kumar Infra shares

The Income Tax Department raided offices and promoters residences of J Kumar Infraprojects from October 11-17, the company informed indices on October 18, the news knocking down shares by over five percent to Rs 225 apiece.

The construction and engineering firm added that it has extended full cooperation and support in the search proceedings.

Yes Securities expects J Kumar to report a net profit of Rs 48 crore for the September quarter, up 16.8 percent year-on-year and down 22.5 percent sequentially.

Net sales are expected to increase 30.7 percent year on year to Rs 882.3 crore (a sequential decline of 11.2 percent).

Core profit is likely to fall 250 percent year on year to Rs. 121.8 crore, a sequential decline of 33 percent.