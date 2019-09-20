App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tax reduction excellent step to revive economy: Gopichand Hinduja

The co-chairman of the Hinduja Group said the government is well seized of the economic challenges facing it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading British-Indian industrialist Gopichand Hinduja on September 20 welcomed the reduction in corporate tax rate in India, calling it "an excellent step" to revive the economy and manufacturing sector.

The co-chairman of the Hinduja Group said the government is well seized of the economic challenges facing it.

"The current reduction in corporate tax announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an excellent step that is needed for the Indian economy's revival and (boosting) manufacturing sector," Hinduja said in a statement.

Close

"I only wish more such steps which the government is already contemplating could be taken together in one go, like tapping the NRI investment, so as to create deeper impact, instill more confidence," he said.

related news

He said the tax reduction would certainly help put businesses back on track, generate employment and keep India as the principal destination for investments amidst global slow down.

The Indian government on September 20 slashed the income tax rate for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 percent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 percent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said the reduction in tax rates has been done by promulgating an ordinance to an amendment to the Income Tax Act.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Companies #Economy #Hinduja Group #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.