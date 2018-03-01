Tax dodge charge on Rotomac; I-T dept raises Rs 106 crore demand

The income tax (I-T) department has initiated prosecution against industrialist Vikram Kothari, promoter of Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd, in connection with charges of alleged tax evasion, a senior government official said.

“Prosecution has already been initiated. Tax demand worth Rs 106 crore raised has also been raised against the company,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Kanpur-based Kothari allegedly owes nearly Rs 3,700 crore to seven public sector banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Oriental bank of Commerce and Indian Overseas Bank.

On Wednesday, the income tax department also provisionally attached four immovable properties—three in Kanpur and one in Ahmedabad—of the Rotomac group, the official said, adding that tax authorities began its search in this case four years ago.

The assessment was concluded by the end of 2017, the official said.

Besides, earlier this week, the department also attached 15 bank accounts that were in various branches across Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul Kothari in New Delhi for violation of foreign exchange rules as well as misappropriation and diversion of funds. The ED—the prevention of money laundering arm of finance ministry—has also registered a money laundering case against Kothari.

In 2008, Rotomac Global was given loans worth Rs 2,919 crore by a consortium of banks led by Bank of India. The amount has now ballooned up to Rs 3,695 crore including accrued interest as the company continued to default on payments.

CBI registered a case against the Vikram Kothari, wife Sadhna and son Rahul on February 18 based on the complaint by state-owned Bank of India that the group has been defaulting on loans for several years now. While Kothari is the Chairman and Managing Director of Rotomac, the wife and sons are the directors of the company.

Kothari was allegedly taking loans for certain export orders that were not being executed and carried on with his stationery and pen enterprise through fake suppliers.

The Rotomac case is the second major alleged corporate and banking fraud after the revelation of a Rs 11,400 crore fraud involving country’s second largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank and a celebrity diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.