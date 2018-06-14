App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata's TAL expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from robotics biz in 5 yrs

The company today unveiled new robot, Brabo TRO6-6, with 6 kg payloads having six-axis for various kind of movements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors' heavy engineering and automation arm TAL expects a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the robotics business over the next five years on the back of its entry into factory automation and launch of new products.

The company plans to foray into high-end automation technology from June 2019 which includes surface mount technology (SMT) assembly machines that are generally used for automatic manufacturing of electronic products like mobile phones, television sets etc.

"We are expecting a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore over next five years from robotics business. The growth will come from entry into factory automation across various verticals and commercialisation of different product portfolio that are in pipeline," TAL Manufacturing Solutions CEO Amit Bhingurde said here.

The company today unveiled new robot, Brabo TRO6-6, with 6 kg payloads having six-axis for various kind of movements.

"We have already received order to supply 250 units of our robots in the third and the fourth quarter of last fiscal. We already shipped over 70 units and by September-October shipment of all 250 units will be completed," Bhingurde said.

The robotics division currently contributes around Rs 70 crore to TAL's consolidated revenue. The company has two divisions- Pune based industrial business unit and Nagpur based aerospace business unit. The consolidated revenue of TAL was around Rs 350 crore in last fiscal.

Bhingurde said that the entire development and manufacturing of robots is being done at Pune unit of the company and 95 percent of components used are sourced locally.

"Next year we are looking at auto-guided vehicle, fast moving scara robots that have less axis but work very fast. By November-December we plan to expand 6 axis robotic arm to 12 and 15 kg payload and 20 kg by June 2019," Bhingurde said.

TAL plans to make available country's first made-in-India SMT machines for electronics manufacturing segment by June 2019.

"We are looking to expand product portfolio for pharma, food processing and electronics sector in 2019," Bhingurde said.

He said that the company is working on applications for other industry segments that will be launched gradually.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Tata Motors

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

