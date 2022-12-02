 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Trusts board may consider promoting existing employee as CEO: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022

No names have yet been finalized. Ratan Tata's recommendations about the final candidate will play a key role in making the final decision, according to the company's top executive.

After Srinath Narasimhan, a Tata Group veteran, retired at 60, the Tata Trusts board is reportedly considering a few internal candidates for the position of CEO.

Among the names discussed are Siddharth Sharma, Tata Sons group chief sustainability office (CSO), and Sukaran Singh, CEO of Tata Advanced Systems, top executives of the company told the Economic Times. The Tata Trusts hold 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the group holding company.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the executives, the board of trustees will also consider other candidates. No names have yet been finalized. Ratan Tata's recommendations about the final candidate will play a key role in making the final decision, they said, as reported by the ET.

The Tata Trusts did not comment, the report added. Usually, the Trusts have been overseen by a Tata insider. Narasimhan was named the first CEO of the Tata Trusts in 2020, marking a pivot to a more professional management style. Narasimhan was earlier managing director of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra).

Tata Trusts were previously managed by a managing trustee and 20 trustees. Since joining Tata in 2019, Siddharth Sharma has been a career bureaucrat for more than two and a half decades. During his tenure in government service, he held key positions in the ministries of finance, external affairs, and urban development and played a pivotal role in conceptualizing and implementing pension reform in India.