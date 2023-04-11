 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata to establish ground-handling business under Air India: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

A revamp of Air India's organization may include establishing an aviation training academy within the proposed entity. Air India wants its academy to be the largest and best in the world. According to officials, Tata Sons has set aside significant funds for the aviation business for the next five years to fund the proposed venture, the report added.

In addition to serving Air India's burgeoning in-house needs, Tata Sons plans to offer shared ground-handling services to other airlines. Air India Air Transport Services (AIASL), the former state-run carrier's ground-handling operation, may also be up for auction as part of these plans. As part of the sale of Air India, the government hived off its business units to a holding company called Air India Assets Holding, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

"That is the way forward discussed within the top management. Airport services and ground handling are also a critical consumer-facing role adding to the overall consumer experience in addition to the one inside the aircraft," said an official aware of the discussions. The plans are expected to fructify once Air India comfortably progresses on its recent ambitious aircraft-purchasing plans, officials said, as quoted by ET.