Tata Steel's wires unit eyes capacity expansion, leadership position

Tata Steel plans to more than double current capacity at its wires unit in India by 2025, in line with its overall roadmap to also grow its steelmaking volume.

The unit, called Tata Steel - Global Wires India, at present produces four lakh tonne of wires across its three units in the country. These units are present in Tarapore, Indore and Jamshedpur.

The company now wants to increase capacity to 8.25 lakh tonne by 2025.

"As we expand capacity, we also want to increase our market share in the country to 23 percent by 2025 from the present 14 percent," said Satish Walekar, Head Manufacturing, Auto and Allied Products, Tata Steel - Global Wires India.

The wires are used across sectors such as auto, infrastructure and power. The Tata Steel unit has leadership position individually in these sectors, Walekar told mediapersons.

"In retail, we have a market share of 44 percent, auto: 24 percent, infrastructure: 28 percent and power: four percent," Damodar Pohuja, Head Maintenance, WRM, Tata Steel - Global Wires India, said.

While the company is looking to organically expand its capacity, it is also looking out for inorganic opportunities.

Apart from India, the entity also has units in Thailand, taking its total capacity to 6.7 lakh tonne a year.

The growth plan for the wires unit complements Tata Steel's overall capacity enhancement strategy. By 2025, the company wants to grow to 30 million tonne from 18.5 million tonne a year at present.

The wires business is mainly pushed through the brand: Tata Wiron.

"There has been emphasis on services and solutions in the recent few years. This has helped us come up with products that sell directly to retail customers," said Walekar.

The brand now has retail products that reach directly to farmers, poultry farms and customers in the real estate space. "These products improve our margin," he explained.