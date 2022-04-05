English
    Tata Steel's consolidated output falls 3% to 7.57 mt in Q4; sales jump 4% to 7.82 mt

    PTI
    April 05, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST

    Tata Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated steel output stood at 7.57 million tonnes (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, registering a year-on-year fall of about 3 per cent.

    The company had produced 7.80 MT of steel during the January-March quarter of financial year (FY) 2020-21, Tata Steel said in a statement.

    Its total sales, however, rose by over 4 per cent to 7.82 MT in the fourth quarter, from 7.51 MT in the year-ago period.

    According to the statement, Tata Steel India produced 4.90 MT of steel in the quarter and sold 5.12 MT. In the year-ago period, the company's output in India was at 4.75 MT, while it posted 4.67 MT sales.

    In the fourth quarter ended March 2022, Tata Steel Europe's output was at 2.33 MT and sales at 2.36 MT. It had produced 2.66 MT steel in the same period a year ago and sold 2.47 MT.

    Tata Steel Thailand produced 0.34 MT steel and sold 0.34 MT during the quarter under review. The company had produced 0.39 MT steel and sold 0.37 MT in the March quarter of FY22.

    India-headquartered Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies, with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.



    Tags: #business news #Companies #Tata Steel
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 09:26 pm
