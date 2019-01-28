App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel retains 30% stake in deal with China's HBIS Group to sell South East Asia assets

HBIS is one of the largest steelmakers in the world, with revenue of over $40 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Moneycontrol News

In a major step towards refocusing its attention on the domestic markets, Tata Steel Monday said that it will sell 70 percent of its stake in assets in South East Asia.

TS Global Holdings (TSGH), a unit of Tata Steel, has signed an agreement with Beijing based HBIS Group.

"As per the agreement, the divestment will be made to a company in which 70 percent equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS, and 30 percent will be held by TSGH. The agreements were signed today in Beijing, China," said a Tata Steel statement.

related news

The two assets are Singapore-based NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Tata Steel (Thailand).

Moneycontrol, had earlier reported that Tata Steel will retain 30 percent of its stake in these assets. The company didn't disclose financial details of the deal.

“The definitive agreement signed today between the two companies is a significant milestone in our strategic relationship, offering the SEA (South-East Asia) business robust growth opportunities, given the access to resources, technical expertise and regional understanding of HBIS," said T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel.

"Tata Steel remains committed through its shareholding to help create a sustainable future for all stakeholders," he added.

HBIS is one of the largest steelmakers in the world, with revenue of over $40 billion.

Tata Steel's senior management is expected to share more details on a conference call with the media, later in the day.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.