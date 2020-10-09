Tata Steel reports highest-ever quarterly deliveries

Tata Steel has recorded its highest-ever quarterly deliveries in the second quarter of FY20, signalling a continued pick-up in demand for steel.

While the numbers include those of its units - Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, the company underlined that it has "ramped up its steelmaking and downstream operations back to pre-Covid level, with all major sites operating at around full capacity utilization."

The country's leading steelmaker delivered 5.05 million tons of steel in the quarter, a jump of 72 percent QoQ, and 22 percent YoY.

With demand picking up in the domestic market, Tata Steel reduced its exports to 24 percent of its total deliveries, and sharply ramped up domestic deliveries to 3.86 million tons which translates to an increase of 164 percent QoQ and 10 percent YoY. Its production in second quarter increased by 54 percent QoQ, and 2 percent YoY, to 4.59 million tons.

The company noted that overall, steel consumption in India was down by 7.5 percent YoY, and production was down by 1.9 percent YoY.

Its peer JSW Steel also reported a jump in its crude steel production for the second quarter, and also in its capacity utilization. The company produced 3.85 million tons of steel in the quarter, slightly better than the 3.84 million tons in the same period last year. It was considerably higher, by 30 percent, quarter on quarter.

"With this the company has achieved average capacity utilisation of 86 percent in Q2 ’21 in line with pre Covid-19 level of 85 percent of last year Q2. This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66 percent for Q1 ’21, which was impacted by the pandemic," JSW Steel said in a statement.

Sectoral demand

This is what Tata Steel said about demand from some of the sectors that consume much of the steel produced in the country:

Automotive & special products: segment deliveries grew 10 percent YoY with pick-up in sector demand especially in 2W and PV segment; we also gained Share of Business in the new PV and LCV launches

Branded products & retail segment deliveries grew by 5 percent YoY with deliveries to B2ECA sector growing by 9 percent YoY; Tata Shaktee achieved a delivery volume growth of 22 percent YoY with robust rural demand.

Industrial products & projects segment deliveries grew by 13 percent YoY. We achieved a 31 percent YoY growth in value added product deliveries within the segment as we continued to focus on product mix enrichment by catering to discerning customers in segments such as Oil & Gas, Lifting and Excavation and Precision Tubes.

