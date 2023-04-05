 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Steel Q4 update: India production up 5.1% at 5.15 mt, Europe delivery volume down 11.3%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

For the entire FY23, Tata Steel India''s production value came in at 19.87 mt, which is higher as compared to 19.06 mt in FY22.

Tata Steel India's delivery volume was up 0.6 percent in Q4 FY23

Tata Steel's production volume in India jumped by 5.1 percent on-year to 5.15 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, as per the provisional data shared by the steelmaker on April 5.

In the year-ago period, the production in the Indian market stood at 4.90 metric tonnes.

The production volume clocked by the India arm of Tata Steel, at 5.15 mt in Q4, was also 3 percent higher quarter-on-quarter as compared to the 5 mt production recorded in Q3.

For the entire FY23, the India-production volume came in at 19.87 mt, the provisional data showed, which is 4 percent higher as compared to 19.06 mt in FY22.