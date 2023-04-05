Tata Steel Q4 update: India production up 5.1% at 5.15 mt, Europe delivery volume down 11.3%

Tata Steel's production volume in India jumped by 5.1 percent on-year to 5.15 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, as per the provisional data shared by the steelmaker on April 5.

In the year-ago period, the production in the Indian market stood at 4.90 metric tonnes.

The production volume clocked by the India arm of Tata Steel, at 5.15 mt in Q4, was also 3 percent higher quarter-on-quarter as compared to the 5 mt production recorded in Q3.

For the entire FY23, the India-production volume came in at 19.87 mt, the provisional data showed, which is 4 percent higher as compared to 19.06 mt in FY22.

The annual production clocked by Tata Steel India is "highest ever", a press release said, further suggesting that the surge in output was aided by the acquisition of the state-run steelmaker Neelachal Ispat Nigam in July last year. Tata Steel India's delivery volume was up 0.6 percent, at 5.15 mt in Q4 FY23, as compared to 5.12 mt in the year-ago period.

Goldman Sachs says 10,000 women funded under its prog added Rs 2,800 cr to Indian economy

Infosys extends collaboration with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end strategic IT services Europe delivery volume down 11.3 percent Tata Steel, which is also one of the leading steel suppliers in the European market, recorded a slump of 11.3 percent on-year in terms of the deliveries made in Europe during Q4 FY23. Tata Steel Europe's delivery volume during the quarter came in at 2.13 mt, as compared to 2.40 mt clocked in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. For the entire FY23, the Europe delivery volume came in at 8.12 mt, as per the provisional data, which is lower as against 9.02 mt clocked in FY22. During the fourth quarter, the production volume recorded by Tata Steel Europe was flat at 2.31 mt. The Thailand arm of Tata Steel recorded an identical production and delivery volume of 0.31 mt in Q4 FY23, which is lower as compared to 0.34 mt recorded in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News