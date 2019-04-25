Tata Steel Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 2,295 crore, EBITDA margin at 17.7%

Tata Steel posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,295.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, down from Rs 14,688 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 25.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 42,423 crore in Q4FY19 from Rs 33,705 crore last year.

The consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4FY19 grew 17.4 percent YoY to Rs 7,513.3 crore. However, EBITDA margin declined to 17.7 percent from 19 percent in Q4 last year.

Gross debt decreased by Rs 8,781 crore during Q4FY19. The company aims to reduce this further by $1 billion by the end of FY20.

Standalone domestic EBITDA per tonne was at Rs 13,619, down from Rs 14,835 last year.