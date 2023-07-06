Tata Steel Q1 update: India production volume up 2% YoY at 5.01 mt

Tata Steel's automotive and special products segment deliveries were broadly similar on YoY basis, it said in statement.

Tata Steel on July 6 said that its India crude steel production stood at 5.01 million tons (provisionally), with a growth of 2 percent year-on-year (YoY) primarily driven by the ramp-up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company also added that the production was lower QoQ on planned maintenance shutdowns.

Deliveries at 4.8 million tonnes were higher by 18 percent on a YoY basis, driven by a rise in domestic deliveries, while exports moderated on YoY basis to 0.25 million tonnes.

Tata Steel's automotive and special products segment deliveries were broadly similar on YoY basis, it said in a statement. Among the sub-segments, production of passenger vehicles and 2-wheelers was up while commercial vehicles declined.

Moreover, branded products and retail segment deliveries increased by 37 percent YoY. "This was driven by best ever 1Q sales of well-established brands - Tata Tiscon and Tata Steelium," it said.

Industrial products and projects increased by 24 percent YoY driven by a sustained increase in the sale of value-added products to key segments like Railways, Pre-engineered buildings etc.

Additionally, Tata Steel said that the planned relining of BF6 at Tata Steel Netherlands commenced in April and this has led to a drop in crude steel production at Tata Steel Europe. Crude steel production stood at 1.81 mn tons while deliveries stood at 1.97 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Steel on July 6 closed 0.22 percent lower at Rs 112.65 apiece on BSE.