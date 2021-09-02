Tata Steel opens 'transgenders only' position in West Bokaro Division

LGBTQ+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and related communities. (Representative Image)

Domestic steel giant Tata Steel has offered jobs to transgenders for the role of Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators (trainee) in its West Bokaro Division.

“Tata Steel, one of the world’s largest steel makers, a great place to work, and India Workplace Equality Index certified (for LGBTQ+ inclusion) is looking for candidates (Transgenders only) for the position of HEMM Operator Trainee (Dumper, Drill Dozer, Excavator, Pay Loader, Crane etc,) for its coal division at West Bokaro, Ramgarh, Jharkhand,” said the company in the job posting.

To apply for the job, one should have passed Matriculation and born betweeb September 1, 1981, and September 1, 2003, as per the job advertisement by the company.

To get the job, an applicant would have to go through a written test, interview and practical orientation test, followed by Medical Examination, it stated.

Tata Steel has been known for hiring candidates from the LGBTQ community. In 2020, Tata Steel was named as a Top Employer for LGBT+ inclusion by India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI), the country’s first comprehensive benchmarking study to measure and enable efforts for LGBT+ inclusion.

“IWEI Top Employers is the definitive list showcasing the best employers in India for lesbian, gay, bi, trans employees. Tata Steel’s place as a Top Employer 2020 recognises the Company’s commitment to advancing equality for LGBT+ people. Tata Steel is one of 18 organizations to feature in the Silver category,” the company said in a press release.

This was the inaugural IWEI Top Employers list, featuring 52 organisations that have been recognised as ‘bronze’, ‘silver’ or ‘gold’, depending on their final score. Organisations participating in this Index make it clear that they support equality for LGBT+ people at work.

Earlier in 2019, the steel manufacturer introduced a new human resource policy that enables its employees from the LGBTQ+ community to declare their partners and avail all HR benefits permissible under the law.

"Partners mean people of same-sex living like a married couple," it said.