you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel BSL organises first ever Art-in-Industry

The two-day programme, which ended on February 5, was organised by Tata Steel BSL, formerly Bhushan Steel Ltd, to offer a platform for artistic expression to eminent artists and learning opportunities for budding painters from the locality.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Over 20 prominent artists from across the country took part in a unique Art-in-Industry programme, organised by Tata Steel BSL in Odisha's Dhenkanal as part of an endeavour to promote art and culture.

The two-day programme, which ended on February 5, was organised by Tata Steel BSL, formerly Bhushan Steel Ltd, to offer a platform for artistic expression to eminent artists and learning opportunities for budding painters from the locality, a Tata Steel release said.

In this camp, the artists produced 20 beautiful pieces of art which were displayed at the venue.

Besides 23 children from the schools around the steel major's plant, who were chosen from an art competition, also participated in the camp and honed their skill under the senior painters, it said.

The camp-cum-exhibition was curated by noted artist Bikram Keshari Routray from Bhubaneswar.

Lauding the initiative, an eminent painter from Amritsar, Balram Gambhir, said such camps are needed to bring national level discourse on the subject to interior areas so that art does not remain confined to big cities alone.

Rajeev Singhal, Managing Director, Tata Steel BSL, said, "As a responsible corporate, Tata Steel BSL, along with extending support to the communities in education, health and livelihood, also promotes sports, literature, artistic expression in line with the philosophy of Tata Group.

"We stay committed to create more such platforms in future," he said.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 01:11 pm

