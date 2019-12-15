App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel BSL bags award for energy conservation

The Odisha State Energy Conservation Award 2019 award was given to the company during the National Energy Conservation Day Celebration 2019 here on Saturday, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel BSL said on Sunday that it has been honoured by the Odisha government for taking effective initiatives to conserve energy in its plant located at Narendrapur in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The Odisha State Energy Conservation Award 2019 award was given to the company during the National Energy Conservation Day Celebration 2019 here on Saturday, a company statement said.

The award was in the category of captive power plant above 100 MW, it said.

Close

On behalf of the company, Saroj Kumar Banerjee, Chief of Environment, Tata Steel BSL received the award from Odisha's Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

related news

"We are humbled to be recognised with this prestigious award for our initiatives taken in the direction of conserving energy," Banerjee said while speaking at the function.

"While carrying out the existing projects on energy conservation, we are exploring new ways and technologies to raise the bar and push for industry benchmarks in the field," he added.

The company got the recognition for improving energy conservation performance by reducing carbon footprint, fossil fuel consumption, generating more power through waste heat recovery and implementing energy efficiency projects, the company statement said.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 15, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Tata Steel

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.