Tata Steel board to consider sub-division of shares on May 3

Steel major Tata Steel said on April 17 that its board will meet on May 3 to consider a sub-division of its shares, along with the announcement of fourth-quarter results (Q4FY22).

"The board will consider and take on record the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial statements and results for the quarter ended March 31," the filing said.

For the quarter ended December 2021, Tata Steel had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,573 crore, up 159 percent from Rs 3,697 crore reported a year ago. The company had recorded a post-tax profit of Rs 11,918 crore in the previous quarter.

The board will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, and consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each, subject to regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of Tata Steel, the statement added.

Tata Steel has informed that in accordance with the company’s Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed from Friday, March 25, 2022.

"Additionally, securities in the scrip code 890144 and symbol TATASTLPP stand suspended from trading effective February 17, 2021," said the document.

In its board meeting held in March 2022, Tata Steel had appointed Noel Naval Tata, a trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, its additional director and designated him as the vice-chairman.