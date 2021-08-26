MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 27, 2021 at 10:30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Tata Sons to hold 103rd AGM on September 14. Here're the details

As per the report, at the AGM, apart from seeking reappointment of Saurabh Agarwal as the ED, Tata Sons will also look at increasing his remuneration by 35 percent from Rs 15.85 crore to Rs 21.45 crore.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST
The group’s overall combined market capitalisation in FY21 increased by 91 percent YoY to Rs 17.80 lakh crore.

The group’s overall combined market capitalisation in FY21 increased by 91 percent YoY to Rs 17.80 lakh crore.

Tata Sons will be holding its 103rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 14. At the AGM, Tata Sons will seek shareholders’ nod for the re-appointments of Saurabh Agarwal, Ralph Speth, and Harish Manwani, CNBC-TV18 reported.

As per the report, at the AGM, apart from seeking reappointment of Saurabh Agarwal as the ED, Tata Sons will also look at increasing his remuneration by 35 percent from Rs 15.85 crore to Rs 21.45 crore.

The resolutions for the Tata Sons AGM also mention that they will seek shareholders’ nod to bring back Ralph Speth as the non-executive director and Manwani as an independent director.

Further, they will seek approval for the issue of NCDs/bonds of up to Rs 40,000 crore.

The group’s overall combined market capitalisation in FY21 increased by 91 percent YoY to Rs 17.80 lakh crore and the market value of its listed investments rose 84 percent to Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

Close

Related stories

Their total revenue stood at Rs 19,598 crore, while the operational revenue went down 62 percent to Rs 9460.2 crore YoY for the fiscal. The consolidated net profit rose 77.7 percent at 19,397 crore, helped by gains from TCS share buyback.

The standalone net profit jumped 142 percent to Rs 6,512 crore from Rs 2,680 crore. Other income was higher at Rs 10,138 crore as compared to Rs 126 crore in FY20.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Annual General Meeting (AGM) #Tata Sons
first published: Aug 26, 2021 03:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.