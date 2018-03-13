App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 13, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons sells shares worth nearly Rs 9,000 cr in TCS

The amount of shares offloaded by the major promoter of TCS translates to around 1.63 per cent stake.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons today sold shares valued at nearly Rs 9,000 crore in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through open market transactions.

The amount of shares offloaded by the major promoter of TCS translates to around 1.63 per cent stake. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Tata Sons has sold little over 3.12 crore shares in TCS through two transactions.

Nearly 2.06 crore shares were offloaded at a price of Rs 2,876.46 apiece.

Another 1.06 crore scrips were sold at Rs 2,872.19 apiece, as per the data. At these prices, the total value of shares offloaded by Tata Sons is about Rs 8,989.84 crore.

Shares of TCS declined over five per cent today to close at Rs 2,886.10 on the NSE. Post the share sale, Tata Sons' holding in the IT company would be around 72 per cent.

tags #Companies

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC