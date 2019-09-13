Tata Sons may not bid for Air India: Report

Tata Sons may not put in a bid for Air India, according to a report in The Hindu BuisnessLine. The report said that the salt-to-steel conglomerate doesn't see Air India adding value to its airline portfolio.

While Air India struggles to service its hefty debts, sources to the daily feel there is no clarity on the carrier’s liabilities and a high number of employees employed per aircraft adds to the cost. Tata Sons might be interested in some of the key slots of the airline at major airports nonetheless.

The group holds around 51 percent stake in Vistara while the rest lies with Singapore Airlines. Sources told the daily that Tata Sons is focusing on Vistara's growth prospects. It also expects to see new direct flights to the US and Europe and is eyeing Jet's flying permit to the profitable London route.