Tata Sons Legal Head Shuva Mandal Steps Down; Joins Law Firm Anagram Partners

Shuva Mandal, ace M&A lawyer and the group general counsel of India Inc’s biggest conglomerate Tata Sons has stepped down after a stint of 4 years. Mandal has joined law firm Anagram Partners as a Partner according to an update on professional networking site Linkedin. This is the latest high-profile exit as part of frenetic movement recently among the legal brass in law firms as well as corporates.

When contacted, a Tata Sons spokesperson declined to comment and Moneycontrol could not immediately elicit a response from Mandal. It was not immediately clear who would be his successor as group general counsel at the diversified conglomerate.

Mandal’s tenure involved a crucial legal victory for the Tata’s at the Supreme Court in one of the most high-profile & bitter corporate feuds against the Cyrus Mistry led Shapoorji Pallonji group.

Anagram Partners is a newly birthed law firm and was set up in April by two ex-partners of law firm Nishith Desai Associates – Rajesh Simhan, who was the leader of the international tax team and Simone Reis, the co-head of the M&A practice. The firm has already opened its M&A innings as one of the legal advisors in the recent merger of Solara Active Pharma Sciences and Aurora Life Sciences to create a pure play API ( active pharmaceutical ingredients) company.

With Shuva joining Anagram Partners, he returns to the world of corporate law firms wherein he has advised leading Indian business groups like Reliance and Tata’s, private equity funds and Fortune 500 companies as a consummate dealmaker.

Prior to Tata Sons, Mandal was the National Practice Head (M&A & Corporate) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. An NLS alumnus, he began his career at law firm AZB & Partners where he spent 15 years. He has a total experience of more than two decades in the legal profession.

THE MUSICAL CHAIRS IN THE INDIAN CORPORATE LAW MARKET

Here is a list of some of the key legal executive movements reported by Moneycontrol in the last two months -

On March 29, 2021, Moneycontrol was the first to write about Sapan Gupta’s elevation as global general counsel at steel giant ArcelorMittal.

On April 5, Moneycontrol broke the story that Pratibha Jain of law firm Nishith Desai Associates was headed to Everstone Group as the group general counsel and Everstone’s Devaiah PM would join diversified conglomerate Adani Group as their legal head.

Later on April 16, we reported about SAM ( Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas) partner joining India’s most valuable ed-tech startup Byju’s as group general counsel

Additionally, L&L Partner Damini Bhalla is headed to IPO-bound food delivery unicorn Zomato as the general counsel. Nadia Saggi has moved on from Visa to become the global head of legal at Booking Holdings Financial Services ( part of the global travel firm). Plus according to a report by the Economic Times, Bijoya Roy has moved on from e-commerce major Flipkart to become the general counsel at French liquor major Pernod Ricard for the South-East Asian region.