App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons launch new digital vertical under Pratik Pal of TCS

The $110-billion group appointed Pratik Pal, a veteran of the group's software arm TCS, as the chief executive of the new venture.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons on August 22 announced a new entity to incubate new-age digital business called Tata Digital.

The $110-billion group appointed Pratik Pal, a veteran of the group's software arm TCS, as the chief executive of the new venture.

The new entity is "formed to incubate new digital businesses", an official statement from Tata Sons said.

Close

The statement announcing Pal's appointment did not offer any details on the investment in the new venture or the exact contours of the same.

related news

A recent media report based on the interview of group chairman N Chandrasekaran had said Tata Sons would infuse Rs 1,000 crore in the new vertical.

"The company will create a number of digital platforms. We have already identified the platforms we want to create. The first platform is already being built and the next two to three platforms are in the process of being developed," Chandrasekaran had said.

Pal was responsible for growth of TCS' second largest industry segment as the global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit, the statement said.

"Pal will play a key role in building new growth platforms. His experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for the Tata Group in the digital economy," Chandrasekaran said.

He assumed the new role on August 22.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Sons

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.