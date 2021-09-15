MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Tata Sons dismisses reports of mulling leadership structure revamp

"No leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media. Any such decisions if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
Tata Sons is the holding entity of 153-year-old Tata business empire

Tata Sons is the holding entity of 153-year-old Tata business empire

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding entity of $106-billion business empire of Tata group, has dismissed reports of the company mulling over changes in its leadership structure.

“I would like to state that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media. Any such decisions if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement issued on September 15.

"We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations," Chandrasekaran added.

A Bloomberg report had, on September 14, claimed that Tata Sons is considering to create a post of chief executive officer (CEO) for the first time since its inception.

The report, citing "people engaged in the deliberations", said as per the plan that is under consideration, the CEO will be in charge of guiding the various businesses of Tata group, whereas, the chairman will oversee the chief executive's functioning on behalf of the shareholders.

The report, citing the sources, also noted that the approval of Ratan Tata, the 83-year-old chairman of controlling owner Tata Trusts, was considered to be the key in implementing the proposed changes.

Ratan Tata, in a statement issued today, marked his disappointment over the claims made in the report.

“I am extremely disappointed with the recent media reports regarding a major revamp in the Tata groups organization framework through a speculative company wise restructure with me seen to be critical to implementing this change," he said.

"Such speculation can only serve to cause disruption amongst a team that has been operating smoothly with impressive growth in market value," the former Tata Sons chief added.

The report had also claimed that the heads of various Tata group entities, including the chief of Tata Steel Ltd, were considered for the proposed position of CEO of Tata Sons.

The news, which has now been dismissed by Tata Sons, comes months after Ratan Tata - who led the controlling entity from 1991 to 2012 - won a legal battle against his successor Cyrus P Mistry who had alleged mismanagement by the group following his ouster as the company's chairman in 2016.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #business news #Companies #N Chandrasekaran #Ratan Tata #Tata Sons
first published: Sep 15, 2021 05:18 pm

