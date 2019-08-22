Tata Sons appoints Pratik Pal as Tata Digital CEO

Tata Sons on August 22 said it has appointed TCS executive Pratik Pal as the chief executive officer of Tata Digital.

Pal, whose appointment is effective August 21, will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses, a statement said.

He has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for over 27 years and has held several key leadership positions across multiple business units and industry verticals, it added.

In his most recent role, Pal was TCS' global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit.

"Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting these industries. As the CEO of Tata Digital, Pratik will play a key role in building new platforms of growth," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

His experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Tata Group in the digital economy, he added.

"It will be my endeavour in my new role to help the Group address new business opportunities and use digital technologies to meet the needs of a fast-evolving generation of consumers, who increasingly demand a unique blend of on-line and off-line engagements," Pal said.