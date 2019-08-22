App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sons appoints Pratik Pal as Tata Digital CEO

Pal, whose appointment is effective August 21, will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Sons on August 22 said it has appointed TCS executive Pratik Pal as the chief executive officer of Tata Digital.

Pal, whose appointment is effective August 21, will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses, a statement said.

He has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for over 27 years and has held several key leadership positions across multiple business units and industry verticals, it added.

In his most recent role, Pal was TCS' global head of retail, travel, transportation, hospitality and consumer packaged goods industry unit.

"Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting these industries. As the CEO of Tata Digital, Pratik will play a key role in building new platforms of growth," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

His experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing new opportunities for Tata Group in the digital economy, he added.

"It will be my endeavour in my new role to help the Group address new business opportunities and use digital technologies to meet the needs of a fast-evolving generation of consumers, who increasingly demand a unique blend of on-line and off-line engagements," Pal said.

Pal graduated in electronics and communication from Jadavpur University and holds a master's degree in computer science from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:39 pm

tags #Companies #India #Tata Digital #Tata Group #Tata Sons #TCS

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

