English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Tata Power to set up 4 GW manufacturing facility in next 18 months: Praveer Sinha

    Dr. Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO - Tata Power, said that renewable energy is the company's core competence and that he is only looking at investment for the renewable energy platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
    Dr. Praveer Sinha, Managing Director (MD) and CEO - Tata Power

    Dr. Praveer Sinha, Managing Director (MD) and CEO - Tata Power

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Power will set up a 4 gigawatt (GW) manufacturing facility of cell and modules with an investment of nearly Rs 3,400 crore in the next 18 months, Dr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director (MD) and CEO - Tata Power, said in an exclusive interview to CNBC TV-18.

    Tata Power is targeting to add 2GW of utility scale renewable projects every year, which requires nearly Rs 8,000-10,000 crore of investment, according to the CEO. ''The nature of the funding for renewables is still under finalisation, but we expect it to close by the end of the current quarter/financial year,'' said Sinha.

    With the government's Rs 19,500-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and state incentives, the project is attractive and most of the investment will be used within the company's utility scales, including rooftop solar modules, EPC, explained Sinha.

    Also Read: Tata Power, RWE in pact to explore potential for development of offshore wind projects in India

    Outlining the company's other ongoing projects, Sinha explained that Tata Power is also involved in 'group captive' in which it ties up with large commercial establishments to provide them renewable power. In some cases, Tata Power will provide 24*7 renewable power to the companies. ''In such structures, 26 percent equity comes from the buyer of the power and 77 percent comes form our side,'' said Sinha.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Mumbai-based company's solar EPC orderbook stands at Rs 10,000 crore. The CEO remains confident of the company's order book to swell as he expects more orders in the current quarter. ''We have seen a huge traction in the rooftop, solar power, and EPC business and more orders are expected in this quarter,'' he added.

    Also Read: Tata Power: A play on green infrastructure

    Sinha clarified that renewable energy is the company's core competence and that he is only looking at investment for the renewable energy platform. Commenting on the company's growth, Sinha claimed that Tata Power's total EBITDA will rise in the near future.

    ''Right now, our 3 businesses - conventional generation business, transmission and distribution, and renewable business give an equal contribution to our Rs 9,000-crore EBITDA.

    Going forward, we are looking at our EBITDA contribution from renewable and transmission and distribution business to go up and become 40 percent each of the total EBITDA,'' said Sinha.

    At 1:16 pm, shares of Tata Power were trading 7.59 percent higher at Rs 219.85 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Green Energy #renewable energy #Tata Power #Tata Power board #Tata Power chairman
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 01:48 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.