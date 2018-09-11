Tata Power plans big play in nascent rooftop solar power generation market

In a big push towards capturing the residential consumers, Tata Power Solar, the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, India’s largest independent power producer on September 11 launched a complete rooftop solution in Mumbai.

Tata Power generated nearly one-third of 10,757 megawatt (MW) operational capacity from renewable sources like wind and solar, as on March 31, 2018. Of the renewable power, Solar constitutes half of the company’s operational capacity.

Tata Power management considers renewables as one of the key growth drivers and is targeting 40-50 percent of its total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel based generation sources by 2025.

Tata Power sees residential rooftop solution as a major mass market product in the years ahead, given the steep drop in prices of photovoltaic cells, the brand name, scale and in-house manufacturing capabilities of Tata's and government subsidies for renewables.

Today, however, the pie of residential rooftop market is small and scattered with dozens of small companies jostling for space.

India has only 1.9 gigawatts (GW) of rooftop solar installations, mostly commercial and industrial (C&I), against the government’s ambitious target of 40 GW by 2022. In residential space – India has just 0.4 GW installed capacity as against the target of 70 GW as of September 2017.

The renewable energy producer estimates that Mumbai alone has a potential to generate about 4,000 MW solar energy on rooftops.

Tata Power wants to change the game by bringing consumer goods kind of focus - through an aggressive marketing campaign, use of technology-enabled service model, and offering finance options to customers.

The company roped in another group firm Tata Capital to provide finance to customers buying the rooftop solution with easy payment options.

Typically, it costs around Rs 50,000 and an idle rooftop space to set up 1 kW, the company said.

Tata Power claims its rooftop solution would allow the residential customer to save up to Rs 50,000 annually for 25 years through a combination of savings on electricity bills and sale of surplus power to the grid through a mechanism called net metering.

“With rooftop solar solution, a customer is not just the consumer of electricity but also becomes a producer,” said Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power.

“There is a huge potential to scale it up and being the number one player in this segment, Tata Power Solar is taking this solution at the retail level,” Sinha added.

Sinha said they want to take the rooftop solutions from current five cities to another nine cities in next six months.

Tata Power operates a manufacturing unit in Bangalore, with a production capacity of 400 MW of modules and 300 MW of cells.

It has completed more than 1.45 GW of ground-mount utility scale and over 250 MW of rooftop and distributed generation projects across the country till date.

However, experts see several hurdles to cross before rooftop solar generation becomes mainstream.

While power distribution companies (discom) have agreed to allow grid connectivity and purchase the electricity through net metering. But some discoms are yet to provide grid connectivity.

Given the poor financial health, many discoms are dragging their feet on buying power from residential homes.

“The high upfront capital expenditure compared to commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers, a lack of financing options and cheaper grid electricity for residential consumers with low consumption currently make rooftop PV (photovoltaic) less attractive for residential consumers than their C&I counterparts,” said a report of Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).