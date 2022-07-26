English
    Tata Power pegs FY23 capex at Rs 14,000 crore, to focus on renewable energy projects

    The company’s total power portfolio stands at 5,524 megawatts (MW), which includes an installed capacity of 3,634 MW and 1,890 MW under various stages of implementation.

    Rachita Prasad
    July 26, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    Tata Power Company Ltd plans to spend Rs 14,000 crore on its consolidated capital expenditure (capex) 2022-23, of which Rs 10,000 crore would be on renewable projects, the company said in a statement. 

    On July 26, the Tata group’s utility reported consolidated profit after tax (before exceptional items) of Rs 884 crore in the June quarter, up 90 percent year-on-year. The consolidated revenue was up by 48 percent at Rs 14,776 crore in the quarter. The company said it witnessed improved performance across all businesses in the quarter but the overall bottomline was boosted by profit from its coal companies.

    “We have started the new fiscal year on a solid note with all of our business clusters - generation, transmission, distribution, including Odisha, and renewables - performing very well. This is aptly reflected in our 11th consecutive quarter of PAT growth. We have a robust growth trajectory with stable long-term cost structures and competitiveness across businesses,” Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, said in the statement. 

    The company said that the Odisha power distribution company continues with their strong performance and it is rolling out smart meter installations across all discoms. 

    The company is now powering green mobility through a network of over 2,350 public and semi-public electric vehicle chargers with another 1,400 chargers in various stages of installation. The company has also installed over 18,500 home chargers for private use and 240 bus charging points across India. 
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    Tags: #electric vehicles #power #renewable energy #Tata Group #Tata Power Company
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 05:57 pm
