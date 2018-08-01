Tata Power generation rises to 13,113 MU in Apr-Jun quarter

Tata Power today said its electricity generation increased by 5.5 per cent to 13,113 million units (MUs) in the first quarter this fiscal as compared 12,429 MUs in the same period a year ago. The company, together with all its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed generation capacity of 10,857 MW (as of August 2018), a company statement said.

In line with its commitment to generate 30 to 40 percent power from non- fossil fuel sources by 2025, the company is progressively increasing its renewable energy installations in India, it added.

With the commissioning of 100 MW renewable project in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, Tata Power has significantly increased its presence in the renewable energy space with a gross installed capacity of 2,449 MW and non-fossil fuel capacity of 3,517 MW, the company said.

Overall in the first quarter this fiscal, Tata Power continued its robust operations with the consolidated generation standing at 13,113 MUs and standalone generation at 3,135 MUs.

Coastal Gujarat Power generated 5,908 MUs in the quarter, followed by Maithon Power station (1,944 MUs), Trombay Thermal Power (1,738 MUs), Jojobera Thermal Power Station (629 MUs) and Haldia (166 MUs).

Industrial Energy reported generation of 764 MUs and TPREL, the renewable energy arm of Tata Power, generated 362 MUs in Q1, which includes clean and green energy sources - wind and solar. WREL reported generation of 491 MUs.

"The company is in an excellent position to capitalise on an exciting future by offering products and services that will meet the next generation of power consumers and create a sustained growth trajectory in the renewable energy sector," Tata Power MD CEO Praveer Sinha said.