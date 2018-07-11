Tata Power arm to develop 250 MW solar project in Karnataka

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has bagged an order from Karnataka to develop 250 MW solar project in the state's Tumkur district. The project will be set up at Pavagada Solar Park in Tumkur and the energy will be supplied to the state discoms under a power purchase agreement (PPA) valid for 25 years, Tata Power said in a statement.

TPREL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power.

It won the contract from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL) during an auction in April 2018.

The project will be commissioned within 12 months from the date of signing of the PPA.

With this order, TPREL will have an overall operational capacity of 400 MW in Pavagada Solar Park. TPREL has an operation capacity of 675 MW, making it a key player in the renewable energy space.