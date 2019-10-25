Tata Mutual Fund moves NCLT against DHFL: Sources

Tata Mutual Fund has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its dues of around Rs 120 crore from the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), sources told Moneycontrol.

The fund house has also sought disclosures of all assets from the cash-strapped company.

On October 10, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund had moved NCLT seeking recovery of their dues from DHFL.

The Bombay High Court had allowed Edelweiss Asset Management Company’s plea for the disclosure of all assets of DHFL.

The beleaguered home financier owes Rs 83,873 crore as of July 6, 2019 to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders, including retail bondholders.

As of July 6, DHFL's secured debt was Rs 74,054 crore while the unsecured debt stood at Rs 9,818 crore.