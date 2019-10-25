App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Mutual Fund moves NCLT against DHFL: Sources

As of July 6, DHFL's secured debt was Rs 74,054 crore while the unsecured debt stood at Rs 9,818 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Mutual Fund has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover its dues of around Rs 120 crore from the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), sources told Moneycontrol.

The fund house has also sought disclosures of all assets from the cash-strapped company.

On October 10, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund had moved NCLT seeking recovery of their dues from DHFL.

Close

The Bombay High Court had allowed Edelweiss Asset Management Company’s plea for the disclosure of all assets of DHFL.

related news

The beleaguered home financier owes Rs 83,873 crore as of July 6, 2019 to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders, including retail bondholders.

As of July 6, DHFL's secured debt was Rs 74,054 crore while the unsecured debt stood at Rs 9,818 crore.

DHFL has been facing a liquidity crisis since September 2018 and has so far paid Rs 41,000 crore of its financial obligations through a securitisation of assets and repayment collections.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 08:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DHFL #MFnews #Tata MF

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6