Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata mulls options for JLR including stake sale, JV: Report

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the group is considering a minority stake sale to a joint venture and is in preliminary talks with advisors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Tata group is reportedly evaluating multiple options to tide over the challenges at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the group is considering options such as a minority stake sale or even a joint venture and is in preliminary talks with advisors.

The report said the discussions are at an early stage and may not necessarily lead to a transaction, adding the Tata group prefers to keep control of JLR.

Tata group, however, said there is no truth in the rumours of a potential stake sale in JLR.

Tata Motors-owned JLR reported a loss (at 3.1 billion pounds) for the third straight quarter in December with sales declining 1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 6.2 billion pounds and volumes down 11 percent YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 7.8 percent.

JLR’s total debt increased to 4.66 billion pounds in Q3FY19 from 3.8 billion a year ago. The fall in operating profit led the debt to EBITDA ratio of the company to shoot up to 2.1 times from 1.3.

According to an ET report, while the solvency ratio (a metric to measure a company's ability to meet its debt obligations) may not necessarily be alarming as rivals, what appears to have proved unfavourable for JLR is that the capital expenditure is growing faster than operating cash flows. That is leading to increasing debt at JLR even as the cash position is weakening.

At 14:58 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 180.40, up Rs 2.55, or 1.43 percent.

Note: This article has been updated to incorporate the company's response.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 03:19 pm

