you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors total sales down 14% at 49,073 units in June

The company had sold a total of 56,773 units in the same month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on July 1 reported 14 percent decline in total sales at 49,073 units in June.

The company had sold a total of 56,773 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicle (PV) sales in domestic market dropped by 27 percent to 13,351 units as compared with 18,213 units in June 2018 on weaker customer sentiments due to liquidity crunch, the company said.

"Industry continued to remain stressed. However, the market is expected to bounce back soon," it added.

On the commercial vehicles (CV) front, domestic sales were at 35,722 units as against 38,560 units in the same month last year, down 7 percent.

"The market continues to exhibit subdued demand sentiment as customers are postponing purchases given the poor freight availability, the falling freight rates affecting their viability," it said.

The slowing down of the economy is hurting overall customer sentiments and causing an impact on demand for fresh vehicles, Tata Motors said.

Exports (CV and PV) in June 2019 stood at 2,702 units, lower by 48 percent over June 2018, due to drop in retails in Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East markets, it added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve?
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tata Motors

