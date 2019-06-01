Tata Motors ties up with Indian Oil for 'Saarthi Aaram Kendra'

Tata Motors Friday said it has tied up with Indian Oil for an initiative called 'Saarthi Aaram Kendra' for commercial vehicle drivers along highways. The initiative provides pit stops for drivers to take rest, thereby supporting their physical and mental well-being, the company said in a release.

The first such kendra was inaugurated at Bawal on the National Highway-8 near Rewari in Haryana Friday, it said. Going forward, the two partners plan to set up more such facilities on high-traffic national highways.

"Saarthi Aaram Kendra is an initiative offering basic facilities on the go to the commercial vehicle saarthis (drivers). It offers an environment wherein saarthis will easily have access to their basic needs, this, in turn, will help them de-stress after long journeys and thereby improve their overall efficiency," said Girish Wagh, head of the Commercial vehicle business division, Tata Motors.

The company has tied-up with Indian Oil for this initiative, he said adding in the initial phase, over 100 saarthis will benefit every day at this facility, which will be gradually scaled up.

Indian Oil and Tata Motors have come together for various business tie-ups in the past and this new joint initiative on driver welfare activity will further improve the goodwill towards driver community.

"Indian Oil has always pioneered in taking various driver-centric initiatives at most of its highway retail outlets. The aaram kendra is another such unique initiative taken in this direction to cater to the daily needs of commercial vehicle drivers in a more efficient manner," said Vigyan Kumar, executive director (retail sales), Indian Oil.

The facility has been designed to have an end-to-end solution for the saarthis, which includes restrooms, restaurant, secured parking with CCTV camera, self-cooking, launderette, open bathing facility, barber shop, clean drinking water facility, TV and Wi-Fi, among others. Beside, saarthis can also avail truck related services from the vehicle service workshop available within the premises.

The initiative from the domestic auto major comes close on the heels of Tata Motors Samarth a drivers' welfare program, which covers areas like accidental insurance, hospitalisation cover, financial counselling and educational assistance packages for the drivers their children.