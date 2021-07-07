business Tata Motors stock skids as JLR warns about chip shortage; should you buy the dip? Tata Motors share price slipped over 8% on July 6 after the company flagged chip supply shortage. Shortage of semiconductors may see Jaguar Land Rover report 50% lower wholesale volumes by the end of the September quarter, coupled with a negative EBIT margin, warned Tata Motors. We find out if it’s worth buying into the dip or not.