Tata Motors sales up 92% to 51,981 units in July

The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020. The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
Tata Motors (Representative image)

Tata Motors (Representative image)

 
 
Tata Motors said its total domestic sales increased by 92 percent to 51,981 units in July as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020. The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 21,796 units, up 81 percent from 12,012 units in July 2020, it added.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:50 am

