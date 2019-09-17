Tata Motors partners location tech provider What3words for navigation services

Tata Motors on September 17 said it has tied up with location technology provider what3words for navigation services in its cars.

The partnership will enable drivers to enter a three-word address by voice or text input and then navigate to that address.

The technology provider has taken the entire world, divided it into 3mx3m squares, and assigned each square a unique identifier - made of three random words.

The what3words system is available in 36 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

"Tata Motors is proud to be the first automaker in India to collaborate with what3words... Our customers will now be able to navigate to accurate three-word addresses represented by what3words; offering a clear solution to a very visible problem related to the non-standard traditional address system," Tata Motors President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The three-word addressing will not only provide a more seamless navigation experience, but will also increase efficiency with drivers not spending a lot of time locating their destinations and reaching the precise location (within 3 metres of space) with minimum hassle and effort, he added.

"India has a rapidly growing economy, but like many other countries, it still suffers from the big three infrastructure challenges - the unbanked, the unconnected and the unaddressed," what3words CEO and Co-Founder Chris Sheldrick.