App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors partners location tech provider What3words for navigation services

The partnership will enable drivers to enter a three-word address by voice or text input and then navigate to that address.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on September 17 said it has tied up with location technology provider what3words for navigation services in its cars.

The partnership will enable drivers to enter a three-word address by voice or text input and then navigate to that address.

The technology provider has taken the entire world, divided it into 3mx3m squares, and assigned each square a unique identifier - made of three random words.

Close

The what3words system is available in 36 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi.

related news

"Tata Motors is proud to be the first automaker in India to collaborate with what3words... Our customers will now be able to navigate to accurate three-word addresses represented by what3words; offering a clear solution to a very visible problem related to the non-standard traditional address system," Tata Motors President - Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Mayank Pareek said in a statement.

The three-word addressing will not only provide a more seamless navigation experience, but will also increase efficiency with drivers not spending a lot of time locating their destinations and reaching the precise location (within 3 metres of space) with minimum hassle and effort, he added.

"India has a rapidly growing economy, but like many other countries, it still suffers from the big three infrastructure challenges - the unbanked, the unconnected and the unaddressed," what3words CEO and Co-Founder Chris Sheldrick.

The company's partnership with Tata Motors will begin to change this, as together, the partners' impact will expand across humanitarian, travel, e-commerce, and of course automobile industries, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Companies #India #Tata Motors #What3words #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.